Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to meet Thursday, June 5 in Princeton

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton.

The program this month will be Barn Quilt Painting presented by artist Liz Kegebein from Kewanee. Attendees will learn the history behind barn quilt painting. Participants also will receive at-home barn quilt painting information and tips.

The guild will host an open sew day beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Attendees can bring machines, projects, and sew with others. Guests are encouraged and welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if you join the night of the meeting.

Anyone can join the guild for an annual $24 membership fee. For information, call Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234 or Terry Johnson at 815-872-0534.