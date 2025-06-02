Battle-tested Ottawa excited to host Class 3A softball sectional

Ottawa's Aubrey Sullivan drove in the tying run Friday in a 3-1 win over Morris to win a Class 3A regional title. The Lady Pirates host Lemont at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa softball team won a regional championship Friday, defeating Morris 3-1. It was the third time the Lady Pirates (20-10) had beaten Morris this season and it also was the third straight regional title for coach Adam Lewis.

For the first time in the three-year stretch, though, the sectional will not be played in Lemont. Instead, the Lady Pirates instead get to host the sectional – and their semifinal opponent is none other than Lemont, which has won the Class 3A state championship in two of the past three seasons.

Ottawa has played its share of close games, as 17 of 30 this season have been decided by one or two runs. Close games tend to favor the home team, but with Lemont being the higher seed, it will be the home team and get the final at-bat.

Still, the Lady Pirates are looking forward to playing in comfortable surroundings.

“It’s exciting to win our third straight regional,” said junior Aubrey Sullivan, who drove in the tying run Friday with a base hit immediately after Bobbie Snook was intentionally walked ahead of her. “We usually play better at home. We’ll be in familiar territory and have our fans there to cheer for us.”

Ottawa pitcher Addie Russell and the Lady Pirates host Lemont at 6:30 Tuesday in the Class 3A Ottawa Sectional. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

The Lady Pirates enter Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Lemont riding a six-game winning streak that followed a three-game losing skid. Addie Russell was a force in the circle in the win over Morris, allowing six hits and striking out 11.

Lemont enters the game with a 26-10 record, including a 19-1 run through the South Suburban Conference. Most of its losses have come against Class 4A teams, and its resume includes a nonconference win over defending Class 3A champion Pontiac. Several of the players from the two state championship teams have graduated, but Natalie Pacyga, Jessica Pontrelli and Maya Hollendoner played significant roles on those teams.

According to MaxPreps.com, Pacyga leads Lemont with a .521 batting average, while freshman Claire Podrebarac leads the team with five home runs and is second on the team with a .427 batting average. Pacyga has four homers and a team-high 52 RBIs, as well. Sydney Kibbon leads the pitching staff with a 2.57 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 73⅔ innings.

“Winning three regionals in a row is nice, but it will be real nice to play the sectional on our own field,” Lewis said. “It’s not easy to beat a good team like Morris three times in a year, but we were able to do it.

“It seems like we see Lemont every year. They are a very good program. I know [pitcher] Sage [Mardjetko] is gone [currently playing for Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series], but they are still a very talented, very well-coached team and they aren’t going to be an easy out.

“With us being at home, I like our chances. We are pretty good on our home field.”

Ottawa and Lemont will play the second game of the day Tuesday, following the 4:30 game featuring Tinley Park (22-12) and Providence Catholic (22-11). The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.