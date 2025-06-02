Amateur Golf: Jamie Schmitt wins 77th annual Pine Hills Invitational

Tied for the lead after Saturday’s opening round of the 77th Pine Hills Invitational at Pine Hills Golf Course in Ottawa, Jamie Schmitt recorded five birdies in his opening nine holes Sunday and eventually claimed the championship flight title with a two-day score of 8-under-par 136.

Schmitt, after shooting a 2-under 70 on Saturday, roared to a second-round 66 to win his first championship at the event.

Three-time champion and first-round co-leader Baley Lehr (70-74-144) finished runner-up, while Erik Anderson (72-73-145) and Jeff Kur (72-73-145) tied for third.

Defending champion John Wright (75-71-146) and Josh Gass (74-72-146) tied for fifth, and Peyton Woods (77-71-148) and Lloyd Roth (72-76-148) tied for seventh.

Jeremy DeBernardi, 2015 co-champ Gabe Aprati, 2021 champ Andrew Stineman, TJ Templeton, J.F. Lafontaine and Drake Stout tied for ninth with 149s.

Michael Heuser (159) won the A-Flight championship by four strokes over Joe Inman, Jim Zartman and Brandon Urbance.

Schmitt, Wright and Lafontaine finished 1-2-3 in the Senior Flight, with Rick Krumscheid (152) fourth and Brian Lehr (153) fifth.

Dan Caporusso won in a playoff with Tony Muscato after the pair shot 156s to win the Super Senior Flight. Greg Underwood and Brian Silvers tied for third with 158s, while Christian Beto (159) placed fifth.