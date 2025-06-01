Peru Catholic School honor roll: Fourth quarter of 2024-25 school year

Peru Catholic School released its honor and high honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

High Honor Roll

Sixth grade: Jaxon Barto, Adalyn Mavity, Sophia Morrow, Aiden Torri, Layla Vogl

Seventh grade: Lucy Burkart, Larson Caruso, Callie Fusinetti, Leo Gillan, Greyson Grilc, Nicholas Larson, Dax Manicki, Pippa Phillips, Joseph Potthoff, Yariela Robles, Mya Rosploch, Wes Wilke, Gio Zepeda

Eighth grade: Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Gavin Lamboley, Bernadette Larson

Honor Roll

Sixth grade: Maeve Brandt

Seventh grade: Keagan Lucas, Kaden Miscevic, Grady Mueller, Harrison Templeton