June 01, 2025
Peru Catholic School honor roll: Fourth quarter of 2024-25 school year

By Tom Collins
Peru Catholic School

Peru Catholic School (Photo provided by Kathy Ragan)

Peru Catholic School released its honor and high honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

High Honor Roll

Sixth grade: Jaxon Barto, Adalyn Mavity, Sophia Morrow, Aiden Torri, Layla Vogl

Seventh grade: Lucy Burkart, Larson Caruso, Callie Fusinetti, Leo Gillan, Greyson Grilc, Nicholas Larson, Dax Manicki, Pippa Phillips, Joseph Potthoff, Yariela Robles, Mya Rosploch, Wes Wilke, Gio Zepeda

Eighth grade: Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Gavin Lamboley, Bernadette Larson

Honor Roll

Sixth grade: Maeve Brandt

Seventh grade: Keagan Lucas, Kaden Miscevic, Grady Mueller, Harrison Templeton

