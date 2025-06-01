Learn about abstract art June 11 at McNabb library

The Putnam County Public Library District will host an art workshop, “Tape It Up! Abstract Art,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the McNabb branch, 322 W. Main St.
This hands-on workshop will introduce participants to the tape-resist technique, a form of abstract art that uses varying widths of tape and paint to produce striking, one-of-a-kind designs on canvas.
The program is free and open to the public. It is appropriate for participants of all ages; however, younger children may require adult assistance. All necessary materials will be provided, and no prior art experience is required.
For more information, call 815-339-2038.