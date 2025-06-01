Learn about abstract art June 11 at McNabb library

The McNabb Library is part of the Putnam County Library District, and located in the old Farmers State Bank building in McNabb. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will host an art workshop, “Tape It Up! Abstract Art,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the McNabb branch, 322 W. Main St.

This hands-on workshop will introduce participants to the tape-resist technique, a form of abstract art that uses varying widths of tape and paint to produce striking, one-of-a-kind designs on canvas.

The program is free and open to the public. It is appropriate for participants of all ages; however, younger children may require adult assistance. All necessary materials will be provided, and no prior art experience is required.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.