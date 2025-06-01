La Salle businessman gets probation for sales tax evasion, theft

A La Salle business owner avoided prison Friday despite failing to pay state sales taxes for more than two years.

Erick Rosales, 31, the owner of Blaze Smoke Shop, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to theft, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, and sales tax evasion, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

In exchange for his pleas, Rosales was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge, a nonreporting form of probation, and ordered to make restitution to the state.

In open court, prosecutor Laura Hall said Rosales failed to accurately and timely file his monthly tax returns from September 2020 to January 2023, resulting in more than $10,000 not being paid to the state.

The fines and restitution come to more than $16,000 and must be paid by September.

Rosales declined an opportunity to address Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.