Peru Catholic School graduates 15 eighth graders

Fifteen Peru Catholic School eighth grade students participated in a graduation ceremony held May 16, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Church.

Members of the 2025 Peru Catholic School graduating class are Beatrice Affelt, Anthony Barto, Aksel Bernal, Tegan Brandt, Henry Burr, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Caleb Heersink, Emma Kenney, Gavin Lamboley, Bernadette Larsen, Jan Maldonado-Guzman and Gianna Yanish.

Special awards presented at the ceremony were: Knights of Columbus Award to Emma Kenney; American Legion Awards to Emma Credi and Bernadette Larsen; St. Joseph Holy Name Scholarship to St. Bede Academy to Tegan Brandt and Beatrice Affelt.

Top Academic Award recipients were Gretchen Carden and Bernadette Larsen.