Ottawa to mark opening of new dog park

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty (left) this past August helps to hang the sign labeling the new dog park, "Bill's Barking Lot," in honor of the late Bill Walsh, Sr. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Ottawa will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, June 3, to celebrate the opening of its new dog park, Bill’s Barking Lot, located at 401 E. Lafayette St.

The 11 a.m. ceremony celebrates the community’s yearslong effort to finally bring a dog park to Ottawa.

The park is being named in memory of Bill Walsh Sr., a well-known local dog lover and supporter of animal-related causes.

“A dog park has been in the planning stages for quite some time, so it’s wonderful to see it finally become a reality,” City Commissioner Marla Pearson said in a news release. “This park is not just a space for pets – it’s a place for people to connect, for neighbors to meet, and for our community to continue growing together.”

The project was made possible through community contributions, including a significant donation from the Walsh family, and the efforts of city staff, volunteers and local organizations. The Bill’s Barktoberfest event committee also collaborated on the project.

Bill’s Barking Lot includes two fenced areas for large and small dogs; natural playground equipment; benches for pet owners; and decorative features such as repurposed, artistically painted fire hydrants.

Ottawa officials invite residents, pet owners and community members to attend the event and celebrate the park’s opening while honoring the memory of a man whose passion for dogs helped bring the vision to life.