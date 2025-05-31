Man hospitalized after fall at Starved Rock State Park

Firefighters lift two patients from French Canyon who fell 20-30 feet on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) prompted rope and rescuers as far as Marseilles and Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

A 29-year-old man was taken to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Peru after a fall Saturday at Starved Rock State Park, Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said.

Authorities responded at 2:25 p.m. Saturday after the man from downstate Clinton fell approximately 10 feet into water, sticks and leaves while walking the trail into French Canyon, Wire said.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“He had a high level of alcohol concentration in his system,” Wire said. “It just appeared to be minor scrapes, but it was elevated because of the amount of alcohol he had in his system.”

No further information is available.