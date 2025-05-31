May 31, 2025
Firefighters use over 600,000 gallons of water to battle La Salle fire

Cause of fire is undetermined, not considered suspicious, Peru Fire Chief says

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Firefighters extinguished a salvage yard fire Friday evening on 290 N. 35th Road in La Salle.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is not considered suspicious at this time, Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said.

The Peru Fire Department was dispatched at 10:54 p.m. Friday to 290 N. 35th Road in La Salle, King said. The first crew on the scene reported a salvage yard – contents, land and structures – that was on fire. Crews initiated defensive rural operations. The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about two and a half hours.

The owner advised there was an abundance of propane tanks, oxygen cylinders and acetylene tanks throughout the facility, causing the extended overhaul time to last more than three hours, King said.

Crews used more than 600,000 gallons of water during the fire, King said.

Oglesby, La Salle, Spring Valley, Mendota, Troy Grove,Utica, Standard, Tonica, Cherry, Cedar Point, and Lostant firefighters; Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch; and the Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service; La Salle County Emergency Management Agency; La Salle County Sheriff’s Office; and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Dispatch assisted with the response.

