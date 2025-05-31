College news: Illinois Valley students named to Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan

Seven Illinois Valley students have made the Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on a 4.0 scale for straight A’s.

Students recognized include William Bentley of Mendota, Ella Hermes of Peru (St. Bede), Bella Pinter of La Moille (St. Bede), Kaia Robbins of Princeton, Georgia Sharwarko of Henry, Terrance Smith of Spring Valley and Krysten Walowski of Wyanet.

Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, highly selective liberal arts university. The 2024-25 academic year consisted of 812 students from 29 states and 27 countries.

Davis receives masters at Quincy

Drake Davis of Princeton has received his master of science in education from Quincy University during its 162nd commencement ceremony on May 17.

The 2025 spring graduating class was comprised of 157 undergraduates and 23 graduate degree recipients.

Loftus receives doctorate in physical therapy

Alexa Loftus of Ohio, Illinois, graduated from Missouri State University with her doctorate in physical therapy.

More than 3,500 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

Meyer, Faletti named to dean’s list at UW-Whitewater

Caitlin Meyer of Princeton and Grace Faletti of Peru have been named to the dean’s list at UW-Whitewater for the 2025 spring semester.

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

Dalrymple named to president’s list at Trine University

Morgan Dalrymple of Tiskilwa was named to the president’s list at Trine University (Angola, Indiana) for the spring 2025 term.

Dalrymple is majoring in health care administration.

To earn president’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

Schultz named to dean’s list at UW-Superior

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Emily Schultz of Princeton to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2025 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.