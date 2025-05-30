Win free Ravinia tickets at the Putnam County libraries

Putnam County Public Library District announced the return of its partnership with the Ravinia Festival for the 2025 Words & Music Program. (Photo provided by Ravinia)

The Putnam County Public Library District announced the return of its partnership with the Ravinia Festival for the 2025 Words & Music Program.

Through this collaboration, library patrons have the opportunity to receive complimentary lawn-admission tickets to select performances at Ravinia from July through September.

In addition to concert admission, tickets also include free Metra transportation on the Union Pacific North Line.

Founded in 1904, Ravinia is the oldest outdoor music festival in the U.S. and features performances by artists across a wide range of musical genres.

Tickets are valid only of the specific date printed and may not be exchanged or resold. Availability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To check availability, call the Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038.