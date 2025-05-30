Streator man charged in connection with May 25 shooting

Luis Y. Urena was arrested May 29, 2025, in Springfield, Missouri, in connection with a May 25 shooting in Streator that left a woman seriously injured. He faces charges of home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm.

A Streator man has been charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a woman early Sunday morning.

Luis Y. Urena, 21, was picked up Wednesday in Springfield, Missouri, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from Streator Police Department.

He is charged with home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class X felonies, and is awaiting extradition to La Salle County for a detention hearing, according to the news release.

At 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 25, Streator police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 500 block of South Illinois Street. Officers arrived to find a woman inside with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was initially taken to OSF Streator and later transferred to another facility for further treatment.

Investigators identified Urena as a person of interest in the case. according to the release.

On Thursday morning, members of the Streator Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, and La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office traveled to Missouri to interview Urena, Streator Police Chief John Franklin said.

“He’ll go to court there in Missouri and then be extradited to La Salle County,” Franklin said.

In a statement, the Streator Police Department noted strong public cooperation during the investigation.

The investigation was aided by multiple agencies, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, Peoria Police Department, and TRIDENT drug task force.