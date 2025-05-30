Putnam County Public Library District to host ‘Tape It Up,’ Abstract Art Workshop

MCNABB - The Putnam County Public Library District will host an art workshop, “Tape It Up! Abstract Art,” on Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the McNabb Branch, located at 322 W. Main Street, McNabb.

This hands-on workshop will introduce participants to the tape resist technique, a form of abstract art that utilizes varying widths of tape and paint to produce striking, one-of-a-kind designs on canvas. The program is free and open to the public.

It is appropriate for participants of all ages; however, younger children may require adult assistance. All necessary materials will be provided, and no prior art experience is required.

For more information about this event, please contact the McNabb Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038.