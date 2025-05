First Lutheran Church in Princeton will host an Old Wheels Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14, in the church’s north parking lot, 116 N. Pleasant St. (Brian Hurley)

First Lutheran Church will host an Old Wheels Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14, in the church’s north parking lot, 116 N. Pleasant St., Princeton.

The car show features old cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles. A bounce house, Hot Wheels track, train rides, and face painting is available for children.

Hot dogs, brats, soda and chips will be served. A bake sale also will be held by the Lutheran Church Women.