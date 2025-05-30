La Salle man gets 7 years for firearm, residential burglary

A gunshot fired 2022 in La Salle – no one was hurt – led to a prison sentence for a La Salle man.

Larry J. Kelly, 31, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to residential burglary and to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He could have faced up to 15 years and up to seven years, respectively.

However, attorneys in the case advised Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni the parties had reached an agreed sentence. Kelly was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with various credits for time served and home confinement. His release date will be calculated later by the DOC.

Kelly declined an opportunity to address the judge before his transfer to the DOC.

Kelly’s legal troubles began after La Salle police responded to reports of a gun fired early Oct. 29, 2022, in downtown La Salle. No one was struck or injured.

While the case was pending, Kelly was charged with breaking into a La Salle residence.