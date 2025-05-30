Kelsea Klingenberg, Cade Odell awarded the Reed Scholarship at Princeton High School

Kelsea Klingenberg and Cade Odell are the 2025 recipients of the Teddy and Barbara Reed Scholarship at Princeton High School. (Photos provided by PHS)

Cade Odell and Kelsea Klingenberg have been awarded the Teddy and Barbara Reed Scholarship at Princeton High School.

The Reeds were big supporters of Princeton High School. Each year, two $500 non-renewable scholarships will be awarded in their honor to one male and one female Princeton High School senior who intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree at an accredited college or university or alternatively enters an accredited trade or vocational school program of at least 18 months in length.

Recipients must be a graduating senior, participate in sports each year of high school, demonstrate financial need and display academic achievement and a commitment to learn given his/her individual ability.

Odell has participated in football, wrestling, track and choir, earning all-state recognition in each activity. He will be attending Dordt University in Sioux City, Iowa to study Secondary Education History and play football.

Klingenberg has participated in softball, volleyball, cheerleading, Year One mentor and marching/concert band. She will be attending Parkland College and Palmer College to study Kinesiology and Chiropractic.