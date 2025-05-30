Green Street closure set to begin June 9 in Ottawa

A stretch of Green Street in Ottawa will close to all traffic and pedestrians beginning June 9 as part of the final phase of the city's elevation project. The closure is expected to last through Sept. 30. (Bill Freskos)

The final phase of Ottawa’s Green Street elevation project is set to begin Monday, June 9, resulting in a full closure of the road for four months.

Green Street will be closed 24/7 to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Chapel Street north to Old Chicago Road, Commissioner Marla Pearson said.

Residents and drivers who regularly use Green Street are encouraged to plan ahead, consider alternative routes and allow for additional travel time during the closure.

The closure is expected to last until Sept. 30.

The project looks to complete ongoing elevation work that started last summer, with hopes to prevent flooding from happening again in the area.