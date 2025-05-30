May 30, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Earn tickets to Peoria Rivermen games by summer reading

By Tom Collins
The Putnam County Library Granville Branch, located at 214 S. McCoy St., will be starting a Young Adult Book Group under the direction of Librarian Bernie Egan and Communications Student Courtney Ossola.

The Putnam County Library is partnering with the Peoria Rivermen for a reading program for local children. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Public Library District and the Peoria Rivermen offer local children a free or discounted ticket to a Rivermen game through summer reading.

As part of the 2025 “Color Our World – Summer Reading Program,” participants who read three books over the summer will be eligible to receive a free or discounted ticket to an upcoming Peoria Rivermen hockey game.

Once the reading goal is met, participants can visit any Putnam County Public Library branch to pick up a ticket order form. Follow the instructions on the form to reserve your tickets.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.

Have a Question about this article?