Earn tickets to Peoria Rivermen games by summer reading

The Putnam County Library is partnering with the Peoria Rivermen for a reading program for local children. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Public Library District and the Peoria Rivermen offer local children a free or discounted ticket to a Rivermen game through summer reading.

As part of the 2025 “Color Our World – Summer Reading Program,” participants who read three books over the summer will be eligible to receive a free or discounted ticket to an upcoming Peoria Rivermen hockey game.

Once the reading goal is met, participants can visit any Putnam County Public Library branch to pick up a ticket order form. Follow the instructions on the form to reserve your tickets.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.