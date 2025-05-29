St. Bede unveils refectory revival Fund-a-Need Project

St. Bede Academy unveiled Thursday, May 29, 2025, a refectory revival fund-a-need project. The campaign aims to make capital improvements in the refectory. (Photo provided by God)

St. Bede Academy announced Thursday the launch of its 2025 Fund-a-Need Project – “Refectory Revival - One Table, Many Stories” – aimed at restoring and modernizing one of the most cherished and historic spaces on campus.

For generations, St. Bede’s refectory has been more than a dining hall. It has served as a central gathering place where students come together to share meals, form friendships and build lasting memories.

St. Bede aims to raise $230,000 for this project, which includes installation of two safety exit doors, tin ceiling refurbishment, 17 new windows, electrical and lighting upgrades, wall patching and painting, floor polishing and modern graphic details and window shades.

St. Bede Academy unveiled Thursday, May 29, 2025, a refectory revival fund-a-need project. The campaign aims to make capital improvements in the refectory. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

“This isn’t just a renovation project,” said Michel Massamba, director of mission advancement and major gifts. “It’s an investment in the community and culture of St. Bede. The refectory is the heart of our campus, and we’re inviting our alumni, families and friends to help keep that heart beating strong.”

The Fund-A-Need Project is being launched ahead of St. Bede’s 42nd annual auction, set for June 14. Gifts are being accepted now through the evening of the auction. Early contributions are encouraged and will help build momentum toward reaching the fundraising goal.

Gifts of all sizes are welcome to help fund this project. Donors who contribute $500 or more will receive an invitation to the refectory appreciation party on Thursday, Dec. 11.

To learn more about the campaign or to make a gift, visit www.st-bede.com/fundaneed-2025.