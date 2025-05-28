‘Quiet, supportive presence’: OSF Healthcare names 2025 DAISY Award winner

Biatris Escatel, RN at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center, was honored with the 2025 DAISY Award for her compassionate care and dedication to patients. From left: Lori Anderson, DNP, Inpatient Services manager; 2025 DAISY Award Winner, Biatris Escatel, RN; and Heather Bomstad, chief nursing officer. (Photo Provided by OSF HealthCare)

OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton has named Biatris Escatel, a registered nurse on the medical/surgical acute unit, as the recipient of its 2025 DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Specifically, Escatel was nominated for her compassion and skill during an overnight shift spent caring for a hospice patient.

The nomination came from a family friend who was present throughout the night and praised Escatel’s empathy, attentiveness and quiet support.

“From the moment she introduced herself at the beginning of the shift, Biatris made me feel welcome,” the nominator wrote. “The care and concern she demonstrated for the following 11 hours was phenomenal.”

The nominator described Escatel as “a quiet, supportive presence,” and said her previous hospice care experience was evident, according to a news release.

“We are privileged to be affiliated with the DAISY Foundation,” OSF Saint Clare Chief Nursing Officer Heather Bomstad said in a statement. “Patients and families can recognize our nurses that go above and beyond to make them feel safe and cared for.”

The DAISY Award stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System and was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

The award is presented in more than 2,000 health care facilities across all 50 states and 14 countries.

Each year, OSF Saint Clare selects one nurse from its nominations to receive it. Winners receive a certificate, award pin, bouquet of daisies, a “Healing Touch” statue, and a banner displayed in their department for one year.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award, visit OSF’s website.