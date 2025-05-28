Princeton’s Asa Gartin, Jackson Mason will face No. 13 doubles seed at state

Princeton's doubles team of Asa Gartin (left) and Jackson Mason played their way to the IHSA State tournament by placing third at the LaSalle Sectional on Saturday.

Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason are taking their tennis game to state.

The Princeton doubles team qualified for this weekend’s IHSA Class 1A State Tournament by placing third at the La Salle-Peru Sectional on Saturday.

The Tigers tandem will take the courts at 9 a.m. Thursday at Schaumburg High School to face No. 13 seed Evan Aleman and Adam Wheeling of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Gartin, a senior, and Mason, a junior, will take a 24-3 record to state with them.

“Asa and Jackson have worked hard all season to be in the position they are right now,” Princeton coach Connie Lind said. “They went into sectionals with a 21-2 record and were seeded fifth. Both players felt they were better than that. Asa and Jackson were out to prove to everyone that point.”