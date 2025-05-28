Read to therapy dogs, join book club this June at Oglesby library

The Oglesby Public Library District announces June events for adults and children. (Derek Barichello)

The Oglesby Public Library District announces June events for adults and children.

“Be a Reading Monster and Gobble Up Books” is the children’s summer reading theme. Supported through a Thrivent Financial grant, activities and give-a-ways make for a fun library experience.

Program events include:

Doggie Tales: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, June 3, 10, and 24. Children are invited to read or tell a story to Lila the therapy dog. Registration is required.

Family Story Hour: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Toddler Time for children ages 9 months to 3 years: 10:15 a.m. Thursdays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Saturday Morning Movie and Party: 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14. Featuring “Monsters Inc.,” the G rated 2001 animated Pixar film about two lovable monsters helping a little girl find her way home. Children under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Kid-friendly monster costumes are optional.

Events for adults include:

Let’s Create for Adults: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 10. Registration required. Adults enjoy creating a custom project with supplies provided. A supply fee of $7 applies but can be waived.

Saturday Night Movie: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14: Featuring “Casablanca,” a 1942 film about an expatriate American nightclub owner during WWII, a woman from his past, a piano player and heartbreaking decision. Running time 102 minutes. Rated PG.

Monday Night Book Club: 6:30 p.m. June 16. Discuss “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.

Social Hour for Adults: 2 to 3 p.m. June 19. Refreshments served.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with OSF: 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 25. No fasting required.

Local author and co-editor Rachael Mellen discusses her new book “From Camp Douglas to Vicksburg: The Civil War Letters of William Kennedy, 1861-63. 6:30 p.m. June 25.

For more visit oglesbylibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 815-883-3619 to register as requested. The library is at 111 S. Woodland Ave., Oglesby, IL 61348.