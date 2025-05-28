Ladd bowling alley announces summer hours

Ladd Lanes announces its summer hours.

The bowling alley, 212 S. Main St. in Ladd, will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

