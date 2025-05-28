May 28, 2025
Ladd bowling alley announces summer hours

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Ladd Lanes announces its summer hours. (Shaw Local News Network)

The bowling alley, 212 S. Main St. in Ladd, will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

