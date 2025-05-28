Drs. Richard and Barb Swalve Everett named as 2025 Homestead Festival grand marshals

The Bureau County Homestead Festival Committee has named Barbara Swalve Everett, D.C., and Richard Everett, D.C. as the 2025 grand marshals for the 54th annual Homestead Festival.

The Everetts have lived and served in Princeton since 1980. The couple founded the Princeton Chiropractic Center in 1984. The center offers chiropractic care, physical therapy, and wellness support. The Everetts, who have retired, were named Chiropractors of the Year by the Illinois Chiropractic Society in 2017.

The Everetts also have dedicated themselves to community causes for over 45 years. The couple has mentored healthcare professionals, supported local athletics, led school fundraisers and playground projects, and were founding organizers of the Z-Tour Bike Ride.

The Everetts also made contributions to Perry Memorial Hospital’s renovations, the Princeton High School gymnasium project, and Jefferson Elementary school fundraisers.

“We are deeply honored and grateful,” the Everetts said in a news release. “Our greatest joy has been walking alongside the people of this community. Princeton is truly home.”