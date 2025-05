Scotty Hasting poses during Country Radio Seminar on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Read the transcript from our Walls 102 podcast: Dani Holland of Shaw Local Radio interviewed up-and-coming country music artist Scotty Hasting about his new single, “Pro Beer” and more.

Hasting discusses his latest single, his experience as a veteran in Afghanistan, and meeting his musical heroes.

Like what you hear? Be sure to listen to Walls 102 online. You can also download episodes on Apple Podcasts or on Spotify.