The Times Athlete of the Week: Seneca girls track and field’s Lila Coleman

Capturing 90% of the votes in an online poll, Seneca girls track and field state qualifier Lila Coleman is The Times Athlete of the Week.

Coleman qualified for the IHSA State Meet in three events by winning sectional championships individually in the 400-meter run and long jump and as part of the Fighting Irish 4x400 relay team, finishing in the top 10 in all of them down in Charleston.

She won on an all-girls track and field ballot that also included Addison Ness (Newark), Isabella Bunting (Dwight/GSW) and Abbi Armstrong (Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland).

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Seneca’s Lila Coleman competes in the 4x400 relay during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

You advanced to this year’s IHSA State Finals Meet in three events, including two as an individual. How did it feel sectional night to earns those trips you’ve been working all season for?

Coleman: I’m proud of myself, and I’m happy I keep improving. I’m happy to be back at state and glad I get to experience it with my friends.

Tell us about cake for breakfast?

Coleman: Whenever someone at Seneca High School does something that’s a big deal, our athletic director calls us out and announces us, then they slice up pieces of cake for all the students. I think it’s a good way to honor our achievements in front of all the students.

How old were you when you first started competing in track and field? Who and/or what got you into the sport?

Coleman: I started in fifth grade. My parents both ran track and encouraged me to do it.

What is your favorite event?

Coleman: I really love the 40-meter dash. It’s hard, and I hate running it, but I love running it too, if that makes sense.

Are there any events you don’t currently compete in, but that you think would be fun to try?

Coleman: High jump.

The Seneca track and field program has a history of success and seems to have a lot of positivity around it. What makes Fighting Irish track special?

Coleman: The people that are in it are close and support one another. No matter what you do or how you perform, our teammates support one another.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Coleman: Tyler the Creator in Florida.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other, and about how many times?

Coleman: I don’t really watch movies.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Coleman: B.A.S.H., and I’m getting sushi!

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Coleman: I like to paint.

Do you have any plans for after high school yet? Do they involve sports?

Coleman: I would like to go to college for track, but I don’t have anything planned yet.