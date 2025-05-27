Streator woman recovering from Sunday gunshot

A woman shot early Sunday in Streator has shown improvement, Streator police said Tuesday, but her condition remains serious.

Deputy Chief Robert Wood said the victim, whose identity remains withheld, is “showing some signs of recovery” but he pushed back against reports that the injury no longer is considered life-threatening.

Wood said the woman has cooperated with authorities in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Streator police initially described the injury as “life-threatening” in a Sunday morning police report. In the pre-dawn hours, police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Illinois Street. The gunshot victim was transported and her whereabouts have not been disclosed.

Police said they are being assisted by the La Salle County state’s attorney’s office and sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services as well as Streator fire and ambulance.