Starved Rock foundation helps transform lives in Uganda with a pair of piglets

Debbie Damron, left, of Ottawa with Mercy Anna – a member of the first family Damron sponsored in 2008 – on pig distribution day. (Photo provided by the Starved Rock Community Foundation)

The life of an Ugandan family can be transformed with a pair of piglets. For only $110, donors can give families a chance for prosperity through “Believe in UGanda” of Ottawa, the Starved Rock Community foundation said in a news release.

Debbie Damron, of Ottawa and Believe in UGanda, an affiliate of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, is leading the effort to provide piglet pairs to 45 families living in the Kamwenge region of western Uganda, one of the country’s most impoverished areas.

On Tuesday, May 27, Damron will lead another group to the region and plans to be part of the “day of joy” when piglets are distributed to families as a part of a “revolving livestock” program sponsored by Innovations for Transformation Initiative. Damron and her group will return June 12, marking her 14th trip to Uganda.

Since 2007, ITI has addressed poverty, famine, education, literacy, wellness and the impact of rampant HIV/AIDS, the news release said. Damron and her colleagues have worked alongside ITI and its director Milton Tusingwire much of that time.

Father Adonia with daughter Tallent and son Kelvin. BIUG supporter and Ottawa Township High School teacher Kellee Granados sponsored the family (Photo provided by Starved Rock Community Foundation)

Since 2008, Damron and her teams have built and continue to support Glory Primary School, a medical clinic, 14 new homes and 11 libraries, the news release said.

BIUG is currently providing financial assistance to 30 families and four homes are under construction.

“The villagers don’t care if we ever bring them anything,” Damron said in the news release. “They just want us to be part of their lives...Their gratitude far outweighs anything we could ever give them.”

“These people have zero resources and no government support,” she said. “They see us as an answered prayer. We believe in these people.”

When the pigs have their first litter, the family keeps a pair, gives a pair to another family – thus the “revolving livestock” – and sells the remaining piglets. The program perpetuates good will and even survival, the news release said.

“On piglet distribution day, women come in their finest dresses, sometimes with a child on their back. It is an exuberant event. When you hand over a pig you are handing over a life-changing animal,” Damron said.

A pig operation can have immense benefit to a family by providing it the means to purchase medicine, food, seed and children’s tuition.

To contribute to Believe in UGanda and the revolving livestock program, visit https://srccf.org/fund/believe-in-uganda-field-of-interest-fund/#donate-section, call 815-252-2906, or stop in the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation at 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, in Ottawa.