Princeton Logan’s Lydia Kyle wins 7th grade high jump state title

EAST PEORIA - Princeton Logan Junior High School sent four athletes to the awards podium at the IESA Class 3A State Track & Field finals over the weekend, including Lydia Kyle, who went all the way to the top.

Kyle captured the seventh-grade high jump state title with a jump of 1.49m (4-10 1/2). She also qualified in hurdles.

Other medalists for Logan were:

Kendall Keutzer, fifth place in seventh grade pole vault at 2.21m (7-3).

Harper Sayler, sixth place in seventh grade shot put at 8.30m (27-2 3/4).

Kinleigh Dall, eighth place in eighth grade discus at 23.14m (75-11).

Also qualifying for state for Logan were Paxton Knudsen, ninth place in eighth grade discus, Ethan Turpen, 10th place in seventh grade shot and 18th place in discus and Vincent Alvarado, 20th place in seventh grade discus.