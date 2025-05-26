Princeton Community Band kicks off 21st season on June 1

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will kick off its 21st season on Sunday, June 1 with a concert in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton at 6 p.m. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Featured on the concert will be soprano soloist Kori Suarez of Peru. She will be singing “If I Loved You” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel.

Kori Suarez (Photo provided)

Other music on the concert includes “Music from Wicked,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” “Themes from Offenbach,” Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” “Variations on a Theme by Prokofieff,” and “Pennsylvania Polka.”

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School.

All concerts are free. Donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club.