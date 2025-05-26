Horizon House completes building project

Horizon House of Illinois Valley Inc. marked the culmination of the Horizon House United Future Building Project with a IVAC ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Horizon House of Illinois Valley Inc. marked the culmination of the Horizon House United Future Building Project with an Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This project took multiple years of planning, a year of construction and way “too many meetings to even begin to count,” the organization said in a news release.

The renovation on the administrative building, located at 200 Plank Road, involved gutting the office down to the shell.

[ Read more: Horizon House unveils new facility after 55 years of dedicated service and support ]

“We now have a space that provides opportunities for increased collaboration and efficiency,” Horizon House said. “We have the infrastructure in place to ensure Horizon House is prepared to fulfill our mission of discovering, empowering and supporting opportunities for people with disabilities to achieve their hopes, dreams and desires in the community for many years to come.”

Horizon House is a nonprofit that provides residential and day services to adults with disabilities. It has administrative facilities in Peru and 10 small homes in La Salle and eastern Bureau counties.