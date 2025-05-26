Homestead Festival announces 2025 theme, ‘We Got Spirit!’

The 54th annual Homestead Festival steering committee members Derick Klingenberg, Tina Klingenberg, Ryan Rosenthal, Jaimie Rosenthal, Chantha Chhim, Susan Chhim, Tyler Thompson , and Jeanine Thompson (Photo provided by Chantha Chhim )

The 54th annual Homestead Festival steering committee recently announced the festival’s theme during the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon.

This year’s 54th annual Homestead Festival theme is “We Got Spirit!”

The festival committee also lead a branding update and new festival website to communicate with the public. The team emphasized, “New energy, same legacy,” as they work to honor tradition while bringing renewed life to the festival.

The Homestead Festival will be held from Thursday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 7. The festival features four days of events and activities designed to bring the community together, celebrate local talent, and highlight Bureau County. The events include parades, music, family activities, community, fundraisers, and food.

For more information, visit homesteadfestival.com