May 25, 2025
WIN La Dolce Vita Night set for June 11 in La Salle

By Kate Santillan

The Women Inspired Network’s La Dolce Vita Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at The Detour, 325 Third St., La Salle. (Image provided)

The Women Inspired Network’s La Dolce Vita Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at The Detour, 325 Third St., La Salle.

The event will celebrate friendship, beauty and the joy of living well, according to a news release. WIN members and newcomers also will be able to connect and be inspired.

“We’re excited to invite everyone to join us in celebrating La Dolce Vita,” WIN co-founder Cherie Reynolds said in the release. “This is more than just an invitation – it’s a call to embrace joy, celebrate life and connect in a truly meaningful way.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend. Reservations are required to attend. To reserve a spot, go to srccf.org/event/win-la-dolce-vita-night-2025.

The Women Inspired Network is a charitable giving circle and a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation component fund that makes annual contributions to empower and enhance the community’s quality of life.

For information, call 815-252-2906 or visit srccf.org/women-inspired-network-join-win.

