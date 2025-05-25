Veterans ride through La Salle County in Memorial Day tribute

Riders with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association depart the Hampton Inn in Ottawa as community members and American Legion Post 33 line Veterans Drive, waving flags and showing their support on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Bill Freskos)

Combat veterans from across the country rode through La Salle County Saturday to honor fallen service members as part of an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition.

The ride was led by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and began in Ottawa at the Hampton Inn.

After departing with a police escort early in the morning, the riders were almost immediately met by community members and American Legion Post 33 volunteers who lined the streets near the hotel, many waving American flags and dressed in red, whit, and blue to cheer them on.

Its first stop was the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, where riders greeted the veteran residents.

Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association greet residents at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle during their Memorial Day weekend ride on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Bill Freskos)

The group then continued on to the Middle East Conflicts Memorial Wall in Marseilles for a private ceremony honoring those lost in post 9/11 conflicts.

“This event gives us a chance to remember and memorialize our fallen brothers and sisters from the wars we fought in,” combat veteran and CVMA member Jake “Clutch” Hoftiezer said. “The Middle East Conflicts Wall has become our sacred ground - like the memorials in Washington, D.C., are for the generations before us.”

Dozens of veterans participated in the ride, many traveling from out of state and covering their own expenses.

Residents and veterans line the street in front of the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, waving flags and welcoming members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association as they arrive during their Memorial Day weekend ride on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Bill Freskos)

Each year, the CVMA donates to both the Marseilles memorial and the Illinois Veterans Home as part of its mission to support fellow veterans.

Janko Hospitality’s Hampton Inn in Ottawa served as headquarters for the group, to help continue a tradition that’s lasted over a decade.

“It’s very moving to see and hear the veterans gathered around the hotel, sharing their stories and blessing the bikes in the morning,” Dawn Crownhart, General Manager of the Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inn, said.

Riders with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association gather in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Ottawa on Saturday, May 24, 2025, preparing to depart on their Memorial Day weekend ride. (Photo Provided By Justine Nicole Larabee)

Justine Nicole Larabee, who participated in the ride and helped coordinate the event with the American Legion, said it’s personal for her.

“My passion for honoring veterans is fueled by the sacrifice of the men, women, and families who’ve served to keep my children and me safe,” she said. “I ride in memory of my friend Anthony D. Wagner, who lost his battle with unseen wounds after his service following 9/11.”

“His name may not be on the wall in Marseilles, but I carry him, and so many others, close to my heart.”