Learn about vegetable gardening June 6 at Granville library

Illinois Master Gardeners will present “Vegetable Gardening in Raised Beds and Containers” at 1 p.m. Friday, June 6, at the Granville branch of the Putnam County Library District.

This presentation will provide guidance for gardeners interested in using aboveground growing systems to cultivate a safe and abundant vegetable garden.

Whether space constraints limit in-ground gardening or you wish to maximize your growing area, attendees will learn effective methods to increase production. Topics will include best practices for soil preparation, fertilizer use, and selecting appropriate construction materials for raised beds and container gardening.

The program is free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested and can be completed online at go.illinois.edu/granveg. Individuals requiring reasonable accommodations to participate are encouraged to contact Bettyann Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-384-2356.

The program will take place at the Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library District, 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For additional information, call the library at 815-339-2038.