2 IVCC graduates awarded full scholarships to NIU

Illinois Valley Community College graduates Odin Klotz of Peru and Garret Zinke of Mendota have each been awarded full-tuition scholarships to Northern Illinois University by donors William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka.

Odin Klotz of Peru, an Illinois Valley Community College graduate, was awarded a full-tuition STEM scholarship to Northern Illinois University from William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka. (Photo Provided by Illinois Valley Community College)

Klotz received the Taylors’ STEM scholarship, while Zinke was awarded the accountancy scholarship.

Klotz has been active in IVCC’s Chem & STEM Club, where he organized the college’s SciFest in both 2024 and 2025.

He recently presented at the American Chemical Society spring 2025 conference.

Klotz plans to pursue a doctorate in biochemistry and a career in research.

Garret Zinke of Mendota, a recent IVCC graduate, received the William and Dian Taylor accountancy scholarship and will attend Northern Illinois University this fall on a full-tuition award. (Photo Provided by Illinois Valley Community College)

Zinke works part time at a local bank, is a member of a church council and coaches youth sports. He plans to earn a degree in accountancy and hopes to open his own accounting firm in the future.

The Taylors are alumni of both IVCC and NIU and have supported student scholarships at both institutions.