‘They make us proud’: Milton Pope students help maintain Illinois Fallen Soldiers Memorial

Milton Pope students Carter Gibson and Cora Chapman, spread mulch around a young Oak tree on Friday, May 23, 2025 near the Illinois Fallen Soldier Memorial at Illini State Park in Marseilles. (Scott Anderson)

While most Milton Pope students enjoyed a day off from school, more than a dozen junior high students chose to spend their Friday morning volunteering at the Illinois Fallen Soldiers Memorial in Marseilles.

The effort was part of a “give back” initiative originally scheduled for earlier in the week but postponed due to weather.

More than a dozen seventh graders, and an eighth grader, showed up early in the morning with positive attitudes and a shared goal: honoring local veterans.

“They are giving up their time, and it’s gratifying to see that they want to be involved in a project like this,” organizer David Raikes said. “These are our future leaders. They make us stronger. They make us proud.”

Milton Pope student Damon Witte dumps a wheelbarrow full of mulch underneath an oak tree Friday, May 23, 2025, near the Illinois Fallen Soldier Memorial at Illini State Park in Marseilles. (Scott Anderson)

Raikes, who grew up volunteering at similar events through Cub Scouts and youth sports, said he was inspired to continue that legacy by his own mentor, Larry Shehorn, a local Vietnam veteran and community leader.

“Larry was always out leading cleanup days, putting out flags, organizing events – he was everywhere,” Raikes said. “Seeing how much he gave to the community made a lasting impact on me and drove me to volunteer. I hope these kids can walk away feeling the same.”

Milton Pope seventh-grade teacher Sarah Farnsworth said the project was born out of the school’s agriculture program and has evolved into an annual tradition that teaches students about the value of volunteering.

“These kids could have easily stayed home today, but they chose to come out and help,” Farnsworth said. “It shows they value being involved in their community. And at this age, I think that’s important – they’re finding out where they belong.”

Farnsworth said this marked the third year that students have participated in the cleanup effort.

Milton Pope students Alexandra Aubry and Jillian Lambert spread pollinator seed Friday, May 23, 2025, near entrance to Illini State Park in Marseilles. Milton Pope students volunteered their time planting seed, pulling up rocks, spreading mulch and helping with other tasks. (Scott Anderson)

Seventh grader Truman McGeorge echoed that sentiment, saying it felt good to give back, especially in a space honoring veterans.

“For all soldiers and veterans, I think we need to keep it looking nice,” McGeorge said.

McGeorge’s friend and fellow seventh grader Kanon Claypool said he wanted to join the effort after realizing the eighth-grade class couldn’t do it alone.

“I just wanted to help people get this stuff done,” Claypool said.

However, not all eighth graders sat this project out.

Despite recently graduating and preparing for high school this fall, Cora Chapman was the only eighth grader who chose to volunteer her time.

Chapman came with her younger brother and said she was there to help and give back to the community.

“I think it’s good to show that you care,” Chapman said. “It’s important to be helpful to your community.”

Students spent the morning hauling and spreading mulch around the young oak trees near the memorial.

Milton Pope students plant mulch around Oak trees Friday, May 23, 2025, near the Illinois Fallen Soldier Memorial at Illini State Park in Marseilles. (Scott Anderson)

Later, they moved to the entrance of Illini State Park to remove rocks and spread pollinator seeds.

Illini State Park Superintendent Dylan Law said he was grateful to see so many students choose to volunteer their time.

“I’m honestly impressed,” Law said. “I really appreciate the time and effort these kids put in to come down here on a Friday morning, especially on a day off from school.”

As he watched the students haul wheelbarrows of mulch and spread it across the memorial grounds, Raikes said their efforts spoke volumes about the strength of the community and its future.

“These kids are our future generation. They’re the ones who will carry on the legacy of volunteering and community service,” he said. “So seeing them show up early like this, with such positive attitudes and when they didn’t have to be here, is just amazing.”