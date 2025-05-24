Tessa Krull pitches, hits Seneca to Class 2A regional title: The Times Friday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 9, Lexington/Ridgeview 0: In the championship game of the Class 2A Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Regional, the Fighting Irish (33-1) scored four times in the fourth and added five in the sixth to defeat the Minutemen and capture a second consecutive title.

Seneca’s Tessa Krull fired a complete game two-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts while also smacking a double, home run and driving in three runs. Hayden Pfeifer (three RBIs) also homered, Graysen Provance (RBI) tripled, and Lexie Buis (3 for 3) and Alyssa Zellers both doubled. Audrey McNabb and Auroora Weber each had an RBI.

Seneca advances to its own sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Coal City.

Girls track and field

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber cruises in the 3200-meter run in the KRC Conference Track Meet earlier this season at Marengo High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber advances to state finals in 1600-meter run: In Friday’s preliminaries of the IHSA Class 2A State Meet in Charleston, Indians’ junior Sunny Weber finished second in the 1600 (5 minutes, 2.28 seconds) to advance to Saturday’s finals. Weber will also be running the in the finals of the 3200.

Sandwich’s 4X800 relay made up of senior Joanna Rivera, senior Erin Lissman, junior Emily Urbanski and sophomore Kayla Kressin finished their season 23rd in the prelims with a 10:21.14.

Indians’ sophomores Alayla Harris (100 hurdles, 33rd, 16.69 seconds) and Delanie Card (400, 30th, 1:06.04) had their seasons come to an end.

Boys tennis

Ottawa’s Krafft/Gross clinch state berth: At the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional at the L-P Sports Complex, the Pirates doubles team of Evan Krafft and Noah Gross won two matches to qualify for the state meet. They will play in the semifinals on Saturday.

Krafft and Gross defeated Princeton’s Jack Orwig/Levi Boggs (6-1, 6-1) and La Salle-Peru’s Danny Santoy/Michael Milota (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) to advance to take on Metamora’s Weston Lange/Jack Hessing.

Ottawa’s Kaden Araujo and Tucker Ditchfield (6-2, 6-2) lost to Princeton’s Jackson Mason/Asa Gartin In singles, Ottawa’s Ayden Sexton defeated Pontiac’s Zack Legner (3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4) but then fell to La Salle-Peru’s Nick Olivero (6-0, 6-0). Collin Olszewski (6-1, 6-2) fell to Pontiac’s Kole Donze.

For Streator, Ryan Beck lost to La Salle-Peru’s John Crane (3-6, 6-1, 6-3), while Brad Minick fell to La Salle-Peru’s Nick Olivero. The Bulldogs’ duos of Jacob Wang/Lucas Gutierrez (6-0, 6-0) to top-seeded Tommy Sopko/Adam Culp, and Devin Thompson/Clayton Lehman (6-4, 6-2) to Pontiac Daylen Orsowy/Aiden Prendergast also had seasons end.

Baseball

Farmington 11, Fieldcrest 7: At Wenona, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional, Drew Overocker and Jordan Heider each hit a home run as the No. 6-seeded Knights lost to the No. 3 Farmers.

Overocker was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Heider also had a triple, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Heider took the loss on the mound for Fieldcrest (13-14).