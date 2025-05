Culver’s in Peru will support Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle with a June 4 “Culver’s Cares Night.” (Photo provided by Bobbie Sherman)

From 5 to 8 p.m., 10% of all sales will be directed to the church.