Read with therapy dogs at the Putnam County libraries

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District will continue its Tales with Tails – Reading Dogs program in June. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District announced the continuation of its Tales with Tails – Reading Dogs program in June at the Granville branch.

This literacy-focused initiative offers children a unique and engaging opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to certified therapy dogs in a calm, supportive setting.

Two reading dog teams will be featured on the following dates:

Jessica Dove, with her therapy dog Hobo will appear at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 17.

Dina Lunken and her therapy dog Rosie will appear at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 21.

This program is free and open to the public. The Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For additional information, call the library at 815-339-2038.