Oglesby Knights of Columbus Scott Muhich Council announced May 15, 2025, a donation of $500 to the Dickinson House Foundation. Pictured from left are Gary Peterlin, Dan Gregorich, Fran Morrison, Gary Moyle, Darlene Piecha, Bill Arkins, Darlene Brown, Ken Stopa and Kevin Stopa. (Photo provided by Tom Daley)