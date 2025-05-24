Here are the Memorial Day services scheduled around Bureau County on Monday, May 26, that have been made available to the Bureau County Republican:

Buda

Buda’s Memorial Day service will start at 10 a.m. at Hopeland Cemetary, hosted by the Buda American Legion Post 261.

Dover, Malden, Princeton

Memorial Day ceremonies for Princeton, including Dover and Malden, are as follows:

8 a.m., Oakland Cemetery

8:20 a.m., Elm Lawn Cemetery

8:45 a.m., Prairie Repose Cemetery in Dover

9:15 a.m., Malden Cemetery

10 a.m., There will be a parade in Princeton starting from Central Street with a ceremony at Courthouse Square at 10:30 a.m.

Ladd

The Ladd Memorial Day service will be held at noon at War Memorial Day Park. In case of inclement weather, the service will held at the Ladd Community Center, 303 S. Central Avenue.

Manlius

The Manlius Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. at Mullin Park. Bring a lawn chair.

Ohio

Ohio’s Memorial Day service will start at 10 a.m. at the monument on Main St., held rain or shine.

Sheffield

The Neponset/Sheffield American Legion and the Sheffield Historical Society will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at Veteran’s/School Park. There will be a program with music, speakers and history. The historic Danish Church and Sheffield Historical Museum will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to noon.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley’s Memorial Day service will be at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park. In case of inclement weather, they will be moved indoors to Hall High School.

Tiskilwa

Tiskilwa’s Memorial Day service will start at 11 a.m. at Tiskilwa’s East Park under the direction of Navy veteran Jennifer Fisher of Tiskilwa. The Galleria on Galena will be open from noon to 1:30 p.m. following the service for a viewing of various military uniforms and memorabilia.

Wyanet

Wyanet’s Memorial Day service will start at 10 a.m. at the Wyanet Cemetery. The Wyanet VFW will hold Memorial Day Services on Sunday and Monday at 3 p.m. at Psycho Silo Saloon.