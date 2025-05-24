In The Classroom: Bureau County area students graduate, earn spring 2025 academic honors

The following students from Bureau County graduated or received academic honors at the conclusion of the spring 2025 semester:

Hieronymus graduates from Cedarville with High Honors

Brynn Hieronymus from Princeton earned a bachelor of arts degree in social studies education-integrated from Cedarville University. She received high honors.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as being among the nation’s top three evangelical universities.

Dowda, Hollars named to dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene

Kaylee Dowda of Princeton and Savannah Hollars of Malden were named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the doctor of education in ethical leadership.

Bureau County students make dean’s list at Dubuque

Four Bureau County students – Ella and Evan Englehaupt of Ladd and Carlos Benavidez and Grady Thompson of Princeton – have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Dubuque for the 2025 Spring semester.

Full-time students in good academic standing who earn a term GPA of 3.5 or above and who do not have any incomplete grades, are named to the dean’s list.

Jauch named to Dean’s List at Belmont University

Gunnar Jauch of Spring Valley has been named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville for the spring 2025 semester.

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

About 47% of Belmont’s 6,912 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2025 dean’s list.

Grunder receives scholarship at Central College

Jase Grunder of Tampico received the C.V. Starr Scholarship Fund and Journey Scholarship Fund for the 2024-25 academic year from Central College in Pella, Iowa, for a high commitment to academic achievement. Grunder is a member of the Class of 2027 at Central in Pella, Iowa.

Central College is a private college known for its active student body, academic rigor and athletics success.