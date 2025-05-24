May 24, 2025
Adam Swanson’s homer in 12th lifts Ottawa past Geneseo : The Times Saturday Roundup

Pirates’ tennis duo of Evan Krafft and Noah Gross finish 4th at 1A sectional

By Brian Hoxsey
Baseball

Ottawa 5, Geneseo 4 (12 inn.): At Ottawa, Pirates’ senior Adam Swanson smacked a walk-off, two-run homer to leftfield in the bottom of the 12th inning in the win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Colin Fowler led Ottawa (17-15) with three hits, while Jacob Rosetto (two RBIs) and Swanson (double, home run, three RBIs) each had two hits. Starter Lucas Farabaugh (7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K), Noah Marvin (1⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K) and George Shumway (Win, 3⅔ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Ottawa opens postseason play against Streator at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class 3A Pontiac Regional.

Softball

East Peoria 13-17, Streator 6-2: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (10-23) were swept in a doubleheader by the Raiders.

In the opener, Mya Zavada (double, RBI) had two hits, Makenna Ondrey hit a 3-run homer and Joyce Walkling (two RBIs) doubled. Ondrey (7 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

In Game 2, Walkling had two of the Bulldogs four hits and drove in had the lone RBI. Caitlin Talty (4 IP, 9 H, 10 ER, 8 BB, 2 K) took the loss.

Boys tennis

Ottawa’s Krafft and Gross finish 4th at sectional: At the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional at the L-P Sports Complex, the Pirates’ doubles team of Evan Krafft and Noah Gross - who already qualified for the state tournament - dropped both of their matches on Saturday.

Krafft and Gross fell to Metamora’s Weston Lange and Jack Hessing (6-1, 6-3) in the semifinals before losing to Princeton’s Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin (6-2, 6-1) in the third-place match.

