Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll runs PR at state, does not advance: Class 2A girls state track

Camryn Driscoll and coach Pat Hodge represented Princeton at the IHSA Class 2A State Track & Field Meet in Charleston on Friday. She turned in a PR of 59.11, but it wasn't quite good enough to advance to Saturday's finals. (Photo provided)

CHARLESTON - Camryn Driscoll saved her best for last, but it wasn’t quite good enough in Friday’s prelims of the IHSA Class 2A State Track & Field finals.

The Princeton junior turned in a personal record of 59.11 seconds in the 400 meters, finishing 15th overall. She needed a time of 58.45 to advance to Saturday’s finals. Madalyn Marx of Mahomet-Seymour topped the field with a time of 56.86.

“The field was tougher this year, so I was very proud of Camryn getting her personal best against such a tough field. She gave it her best shot,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.

Driscoll medaled in ninth place a year ago with a slower time.