Mendota awarded $3 million transportation grant

Mendota plans to use the funds it receives from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to help build a scenic pathway through the city, from the Amtrak train depot to Lake Kakusha pier and include stops at important city landmarks. (Photo provided by the City of Mendota)

Mendota will receive $3 million to develop a new pedestrian and bicycle pathway.

Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced $139.2 million in funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to improve local travel options and enhance the quality of life in communities across the state. Mendota’s was among the 66 projects selected.

The Mendota project will create scenic walking and biking path connecting key points across the city—from the Amtrak train depot to the Lake Mendota sports fields and Lake Kakusha pier. Along the way, the path will include important stops at the Graves-Hume Public Library, the rear of Strouss Park, a crossing at Route 251, and the high school baseball field parking lot.

“This is a key element for our economic development strategy,” said Emily McConville, Mendota’s economic development director. “The new path will tie our historic downtown to the shopping and amenities on the north side of town, fostering greater connectivity and opportunity.”

“This project will provide safer access for residents on the south side to reach the many resources on the north side and will especially provide a safer path for students walking or biking to the high school,” Annie Short, Project Director, added. “It will also be a fantastic amenity for tourists arriving by train. We’ve already begun conversations with bike rental companies to establish a presence at the depot for visitors to utilize and enjoy other parts of our community.”

Pritzker emphasized the importance of the initiative as part of the broader Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan.

“The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program is a crucial part of Rebuild Illinois, helping make travel safer and more accessible in the communities that need it most,” Pritzker said. “Today, I’m proud to announce the largest investment in the program’s history, with more than $139 million going toward bike lanes, sidewalks, trails, and other local improvements. This is just one part of the state’s larger effort to reverse decades of disinvestment and create more connected communities.”

While the project has been approved, the city must await additional contracting procedures, a formal bidding process, and final engineering design. Construction is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2026.

This grant is one of several secured by the City of Mendota this year as part of its overall revitalization strategy.

“We’re fortunate to have a dedicated team supporting these efforts,” said Mayor Dave Boelk. “These are exciting times for our city and positive changes are coming to our community.”