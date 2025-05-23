Granville library to show June 3 documentary on Curious George

The Putnam County Public Library District will screen the documentary, “Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at the Granville Branch.

While many know Curious George as the world’s most beloved mischievous monkey – with more than 75 million books sold in more than 25 languages since 1941 – few are familiar with the extraordinary true story behind his creation.

This documentary explores the lives of Hans and Margret Rey, the German Jewish couple who brought Curious George to life. What began as a honeymoon in Paris turned into an extended stay, culminating in their first children’s book. In 1940, as Nazi forces invaded France, the Reys fled on hastily assembled bicycles, taking only a few personal belongings—including the original manuscript of Curious George." Their refugee journey eventually brought them to New York City, where they rebuilt their lives and created a literary legacy that continues to captivate readers.

The film runs approximately 81 minutes, is not rated, and is made available through public performance rights provided by Kanopy. This program is free and open to the public. The screening will be held at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.