2025 Memorial Day services in La Salle County

FILE – Veterans, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts procede to Memorial Day services last year in Washington Park, Peru. (Tom Collins)

La Salle County residents may participate in one of the local Memorial Day observances in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

In listings, “Monday” refers to May 26.

Amboy, Sublette

Amboy American Legion Post 453 will host services at 10 a.m. Monday at Amboy Veterans Park followed by services at 11 a.m. at the Ellice Dinges Center in Sublette.

Mendota

The Mendota Memorial Day program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota. The Veterans Memorial Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 and Auxiliary and American Legion Post 540 will participate.

Oglesby, La Salle

Oglesby American Legion Post 237 will conduct Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at Oglesby Memorial Park. Firing detail will consist of La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group and Post 237. The public is invited; bring lawn chairs.

Ottawa

The Memorial Day program in Ottawa will begin at 8:45 a.m. with a Vietnam Veterans Plaza Ceremony. Directly following, parade units will assemble near the west side of Ottawa High School. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. With a gathering at Washington Square for the ceremony at 10:15 a.m.

Peru

Peru‘s Memorial Day program will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Washington Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Dover, Malden, Princeton

Memorial Day ceremonies for Princeton, including Dover and Malden, are as follows:

8 a.m. at Oakland cemetery

8:20 a.m. at Elm Lawn cemetery

8:45 a.m. at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Dover

9:15 a.m. at Malden Cemetery

10 a.m. A parade will begin in Princeton starting from Central Street with a ceremony at Courthouse Square at 10:30 a.m.

​Streator

The Streator Memorial Day Program begins at 11 a.m. Monday. Assembly and posting of Color Guards will be conducted by Reno Pence. A wreath will be cast in memory of those lost at sea by Dan and Leann Austin. The Streator High School Band will perform and participants will process to Veterans Plaza at 11:30 a.m. for services. The Memorial Day address will be given by Alexnadra Mahan, with benediction by John Gurtz.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park. In case of inclement weather, they will be moved indoors to Hall High School.

Utica

Memorial Day services will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Danny Carey Memorial Park, at 10 a.m. at Utica Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at Waltham Cemetery. All events are rain or shine.

Wenona

Cumberland Cemetery Association will hold Memorial Day services at 1:30 p.m. Monday rain or shine, at the cemetery, located in rural Magnolia-Wenona.