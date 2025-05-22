Tensions run high at Marseilles council meeting following defamation lawsuit

Emotions flared at Marseilles City Hall on Wednesday night as residents and city leaders voiced growing frustrations over the state of local government, just weeks after several city officials became involved in a defamation lawsuit. (Photo provided by Marseilles)

The fallout from a defamation lawsuit involving multiple city officials spilled into Wednesday’s Marseilles City Council meeting, where residents and officials raised concerns about the current state of the cities government.

The meeting followed news from earlier this month that Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck and three city employees - Deputy City Clerk Catherine Strottner, Administrative Assistant Terri Crum, and City Clerk Lesley Hart - filed a defamation lawsuit against Streets Commissioner Michael Scheib over a Facebook post.

Filed in La Salle County Circuit Court, the lawsuit stems from a March 24 post in which Scheib allegedly wrote the city “did not need employees to run City Hall, but just five honest people working one-hour days.”

Scheib has denied the post referred to any City Hall employees.

During the public comment period, former council member Cheryl O’Brien proposed the addition of a citizens oversight committee to improve transparency and provide guidance to council.

“It’s come to light that a couple of things that have happened in the past couple of years were good things,” O’Brien said. “I think it was just maybe the process or the protocol used to get those done that became questionable. I think that caused the council to lose a bit of credibility.”

While O’Brien spoke in more general terms about concerns she believes have hurt the council’s credibility, she did pose direct questions to council members, including whether a non-disclosure agreement remains valid after a settlement is paid through the city’s insurance, the legality of an elected official serving on two taxing bodies and a request for a future report on the city’s TIF districts.

O’Brien acknowledged the recent tensions surrounding the lawsuit but expressed continued confidence in the council and urged them to consider establishing the oversight committee.

“I voted for every one of you. I believed in you then, and I believe in you now,” she said. “I know you want what’s best for this community.”

In response to O’Brien’s comments, Hollenbeck said he was open to the idea of an oversight board but wasn’t sure what steps the city could legally take and referred the matter to Christina Catlin, the city attorney.

Catlin responded that she would “have to look into it”.

Melissa Pointer, a former Marseilles resident, spoke critically of Hollenbeck during public comment, calling for the mayor to drop the lawsuit and resign.

“You need to step down and drop this lawsuit against Commissioner Scheib,” Pointer said. “He’s done nothing to you other than expose your bad behavior.”

Public Property Commissioner Jim Buckingham addressed the council later in the meeting, following public comment, to share his concerns about the city’s current condition.

“I’ve been a commissioner for 22 years. Most people know me in Marseilles - I’ve been here 24,” Buckingham said. “It seems to me, right now, this is the worst it’s ever been. I’m ashamed. I’m ashamed of what’s going on in the city of Marseilles right now.”

The council did not take any formal action related to the lawsuit during the meeting.

Discussion of the proposed oversight committee was referred to the city attorney for further review.

“It shouldn’t be costing you people, me, anybody a dime for anything that’s happening in this town. We should be able to move forward,” Buckingham said.